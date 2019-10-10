|
Morris "Moe" Eswein, age 78, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the House of the Dove, Marshfield, WI.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Father Valentine Joseph and Father Aaron Becker will officiate. Visitation will take place at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church on Wednesday from 9:00-11:00 AM. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Moe was born January 16, 1941 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Robert and Esther (Grunewald) Eswein. He married Diane M. Moore on October 27, 1962 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Moe was employed at Georgia Pacific- Nekoosa Division for 30 years retiring on August 22, 1997.
Moe was the co-founder of the Cowboy Union Jam Session; won awards from the Songwriters of Wisconsin and was a WIAA Girls Softball Umpire.
Moe enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, coaching baseball, coaching his sons in flag football, wrestling, Little League baseball, playing the guitar, songwriting, playing cards and games, writing a novel and storytelling to his grandchildren.
Moe is survived by his wife, Diane; three sons, Greg Eswein of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Paul Eswein of Melbourne, FL and Eric (Michelle) Eswein of Tomah, WI; 8 grandchildren, Lukas Eswein, Allison Eswein, Austin Eswein, Collin Eswein, Ellie Eswein, Connor Eswein, Madilyn Eswein and Ethan Eswein; and one brother John (special friend, Judy Kramer) Eswein of Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Moe is also survived by nephews, Mark Eswein, Kurt Moore and Todd Moore and brother-in-law, Bob (special friend- Leslie Nolan) Moore
Moe was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, James Moore.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to Ascension Hospice.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019