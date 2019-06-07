Mureil I. Fornasiere



Nekoosa - Mureil I. Fornasiere, age 86, of the town of Rome, formerly of Sun Prairie and Janesville, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at The Waterford Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Rev. Bill Fischer will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Sunset Memory Gardens in Sun Prairie. Visitation will be held at the funeral Home on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. A luncheon will follow.



Mureil was born May 19, 1933 in Columbus, WI to Russell and Josephine (Hancock) Moore. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Columbus High School in 1951. She married Donald Fornasiere on June 10, 1954 in Poynette. She met Don working at Gisholt Machine Company in Madison. Mureil was later employed as a teacher's aide and secretary for the Sun Prairie School District. She retired after working as a secretary for the city of Janesville.



The most important thing in Mureil's life was her family. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, generous grandmother and supportive great-grandmother. She enjoyed boating and lived on Lake Camelot for 23 years. She was also an avid sports fan and cheered on the Badgers, Packers and Brewers for many years. Mureil will be deeply missed by her family and many others.



She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donald Fornasiere of the town of Rome; three children, Robin (Ruth) Fornasiere of Maple Grove, MN, Susan (David) Suchomel of Sun Prairie and Karen (Tom) Budde of Grafton; six grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Katie, Mark, Timothy and Christine, and five great grandchildren, Calan, Case, Colette, Parker and Adelyn.



Mureil was preceded in death by her parents; brother Wayne and three sisters Lucille, Doris and Carol.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be designated to Lakes Area Christian Fellowship or . Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on June 7, 2019