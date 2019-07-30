|
Myung Hong
Wisconsin Rapids - On Sunday, July 28th, 2019, Myung Hong, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was 64.
Myung was preceded in death by her mother, Ok Kum Kim, and father, Sam Nam Choi. She is survived by her husband, Soon; two children, Andy Hong and Nina Stensberg; two grandchildren, Jackson and Miles Stensberg; a son-in-law, Matthew Stensberg; and four sisters, Ge-Ja Hong, Kyong Payne, Kyonghee Mendoza, and Young-Mi Preisler.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019, at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home (formerly Higgins Funeral Home) at 631 East Grand Avenue, followed by burial at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 30 to July 31, 2019