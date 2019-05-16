Nancy A. King



Wisconsin Rapids - Nancy Ann King, 86, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards, WI.



Services will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Wisconsin Rapids Moravian Church. Reverend Wanda Veldman will officiate. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net. The staff of Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the King Family.



Nancy was born October 12, 1932, in Wisconsin Rapids to John and Elizabeth (Zettler) Miller. She attended Wisconsin Rapids schools and graduated from Lincoln High School. She met the love of her life Mike at a dance, and they were married in 1951 at the Wisconsin Rapids Moravian Church. They purchased the Peach Street home where Nancy was born, and there they raised their family. Nancy was privileged to live her entire life in that childhood home until she took ill in March.



After raising her children, Nancy went to work as a kitchen manager for Jackson Vending. She later worked for Grounds Detail Service until her retirement. Mike and Nancy enjoyed traveling with family and friends, and especially appreciated the friendships made while touring with the casino bus trip gangs. They also treasured the close friendships made through their membership in the Central Wisconsin Model A Ford Club.



Nancy loved her family immensely, and was an admired and devoted grandmother and great grandmother. The children were the sparkle in her eye and she never missed an opportunity to share in their special moments.



Nancy is survived by her children Karen Spencer - Maitland, Florida; Bruce (Peggy) King - Wisconsin Rapids; Debbie (Jim) McGill - Plover; Grandchildren Josh Spencer, Staci (Chad) Dewitt, Ashley Spencer, Greg (Lauren Staszel) McGill, Mark McGill, Brooke (Courtney) Wenzel, Justin (Jessi Hanneman) Holubets; and great-grandchildren Alli, Jackson, Dexter, Olive, Lucy and Porter. She is also survived by former son-in-law Donn Spencer, sister-in-law Joan King and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, loving husband Mike and infant daughter Carol Margaret, she was also preceded in death by daughter-in-law Sue King, and her sisters Lucille, Dorothy, Hazel, Ruth and Shirley.



The family extends its gratitude to the staffs of Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Edgewater Haven Nursing Home and Heartland Hospice. Memorials may be designated to the Wisconsin Rapids Moravian Church. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary