Nancy A. McDannnel
Wisconsin Rapids - Nancy A. McDannel age 76 of Wisconsin Rapids died Sunday August 11, 2019 at her home.
There will be no service or visitation Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Nancy was born January 7, 1943 in Wisconsin Rapids to Herman and Inez (Burmeister) Kreutzer. She was employed at the Kraft Division of Consolidated Papers for 43 years.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years Clarence "Mick" McDannel; two children Bryan Langmo and Christine Eunice; two grandchildren Joshua and Grace Ann; brother Donald (Bonnie) Kreutzer and sister in law Patricia Kreutzer.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Herman and Robert Kreutzer.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019