Services
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy McDannnel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy A. McDannnel


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy A. McDannnel Obituary
Nancy A. McDannnel

Wisconsin Rapids - Nancy A. McDannel age 76 of Wisconsin Rapids died Sunday August 11, 2019 at her home.

There will be no service or visitation Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Nancy was born January 7, 1943 in Wisconsin Rapids to Herman and Inez (Burmeister) Kreutzer. She was employed at the Kraft Division of Consolidated Papers for 43 years.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years Clarence "Mick" McDannel; two children Bryan Langmo and Christine Eunice; two grandchildren Joshua and Grace Ann; brother Donald (Bonnie) Kreutzer and sister in law Patricia Kreutzer.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Herman and Robert Kreutzer.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now