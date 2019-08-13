|
Nancy A. Peters
Vesper - Nancy A. Peters, age 63, of Vesper, WI died Monday, August 12, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 PM. Private family entombment at a later date.
Nancy was born July 25, 1956 in Grand Island, NE to Carrol and Doris (Yurth) Crabtree. She married Daniel R. Peters Jr. on March 28, 1981 in Manhattan, Kansas. Nancy was the lead in Central Dictation at Wood County Bank for 33 years.
Nancy was involved with the Neighborhood Table and Feeding America. She enjoyed genealogy, needlepoint, collecting oil lamps, photography and flower gardens.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Daniel; stepson, Bryan (Suzy Holsinger) Peters; brother, Michael (Leslie) Crabtree; three sisters, Judy (Wylie) Roth, Carla Crabtree and Kristie (Kevin) Berkley; two step grandchildren and two step great grandchildren. Nancy is also survived by her father and mother-in-law, Dan and Bev Peters and 10 brothers and sisters-in-law.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law, Cindy and her three pet dogs, Heidi, Maggie and Gabby.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to the South Wood County Humane Society or to the .
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019