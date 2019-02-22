Nancy A. Smith-Wenzlaff



Nekoosa - Nancy A. Smith-Wenzlaff, 83, departed this earth on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Grand Junction, CO surrounded by family and their love for her. She has made the incredible journey to her eternal home to meet Jesus face to face.



Nancy was born August 21, 1935 in Sauk City, WI to Helmuth and Mona (Stubley) Schroeder. The only daughter and youngest of five children. She was brought up in the Lutheran church, and attended high school in Middleton, WI, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and earned her master's degree at Cardinal Stritch in Milwaukee. Nancy married Don Smith on February 2, 1957 and they wonderfully raised four children: Don, Steve, Tari, and Sandy. Nancy and Don had a wonderful life together, until his death on April 22, 1996. She was blessed a second time in marriage to James Wenzlaff on October 8, 1999 and gained a second family.



Nancy was a special education teacher and taught children with learning disabilities in the Mequon-Thiensville School District for 23 years, from 1972-1995. She was blessed with a gaggle of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she loved nothing more than spending time with them. Nancy left a legacy of memory making that will last a lifetime. She loved God, family, and friends. Nancy enjoyed friendships, parenting, teaching, traveling, quilting, hiking, and had an adventurous spirit. She highly valued humor, honesty, integrity, kindness, and morality.



Nancy is survived by her children: Don (Noel) Smith, Steve (Robin) Smith, Sandy (John) Knol, and Dave Blank, as well as, her dear step-daughter, Teri (Jere) Johnson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands: Don Smith and James Wenzlaff; her daughter, Tari Smith-Blank; her brothers: Helmuth "Smokey", Forrest, Merrill, and Zane Schroeder; and many other wonderful friends and family.



Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Woodland Lutheran Church in Rome, WI. Pastor Margo Peterson will officiate. Burial will take place at LaBelle Cemetery in Oconomowoc, WI at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. until the funeral service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's memory to the Mayatan Bilingual School at Sesesmil Copan Ruinas, Copan Honduras, Copan Ruinas, Copan 00000, Honduras. The donations will help fund scholarships to educate underprivileged children in Honduras. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 22, 2019