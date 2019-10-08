|
|
Nancy Ann Heinrich
Wisconsin Rapids - Nancy Ann Heinrich, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the age of 84. Nancy was born August 5, 1935 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Howard and Vera (Haase) Wright.
Nancy attended Beloit area schools, and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1953. Nancy married Keith C. Heinrich on August 9, 1953 in Beloit. He preceded her in death on March 1, 1999 in Prairie du Chien.
While living in Beloit, Nancy worked in data processing for Fairbanks Morse (Colt Industries) and Klenzade (EcoLab); she also worked as a computer operator for Beloit Daily News and Wisconsin Knife Works (Black and Decker). Nancy and Keith moved to the Prairie du Chien area in 1988, where she worked for F & M Bank until 2000 when she retired as Branch Manager of the Eastman location. In 2000 Nancy relocated to the Wisconsin Rapids area to be near her family, and returned to the workforce as an apartment complex manager for Niebler Properties. Ownership of the apartment complexes was eventually taken over by Mark Thatcher Real Estate, and Nancy stayed on as manager until the fall of 2017. Nancy loved flowers, keeping herself busy, and was devoted to her family and friends. She was at her happiest when she knew that her loved ones were happy. She was also an incredible cook. Her family and friends looked forward to her homemade German stuffing every Thanksgiving, and all of the delicious sweet treats she made for Christmas each year.
Nancy is survived by one son, Mike (Becky) Heinrich of Wisconsin Rapids. Five grandchildren: Josh Heinrich (Angie Vaughn) of Beloit; Garrett (Deeana) Heinrich of Wisconsin Rapids; Lance (Kris) Heinrich of Beloit; Spencer Mlodik of Stevens Point; and Alyssa Mlodik (Tim Larsen) of Plover. Nine great-grandchildren: Destiny Heinrich of Beloit; Chase Dahl, Alexis Heinrich, Gage Heinrich, Garrett ('Rett') Heinrich, and Emily Khairy all of Wisconsin Rapids; Hailey, Lisa and Elaina Heinrich all of Beloit. She is further survived by one brother, Larry (Myrna) Wright of Eagle River, her special "second son" Gary (Deb) Ott of Wisconsin Rapids, and many special nieces and nephews in different parts of the United States. In addition to her husband Keith, Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Everett "Fritz" Wright.
Per Nancy's wishes, there will not be a funeral service. Two Celebration of Life events will be held - one in Wisconsin Rapids and one in Beloit - each at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at EdenBrook of Wisconsin Rapids, the staff at Our House Senior Living - Assisted Care of Wisconsin Rapids, and the Critical Care Unit and second floor staff at Aspirus Riverview Hospital of Wisconsin Rapids. The Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society assisted the family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019