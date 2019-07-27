|
Nancy J. Haefner
Wisconsin Rapids - Nancy J. Haefner, age 72, of Wisconsin Rapids, went home to her Lord on Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home following a two-year battle with ALS.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Jonathan Petzold will officiate. Visitation for relatives and friends will take place at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 31 and from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services on Thursday at the church.
Nancy was born July 16, 1947 in Sparta, WI to Fred and Alberta (Scheppke) Fiet. She was married to Dave Passineau and had two children-Cara Lynn and Nicole Rae. She later married Don Haefner in 1973 and became mother to Brad, Tami, Toni and Wade.
Nancy was a telephone operator in Sparta, Fort McCoy and Wisconsin Rapids for over 30 years.
She loved bowling, golf and playing cards with friends Tom and Cari Lindsley. She was very active in red hats, leading bible studies and belonged to Christian Women's Connection for over 40 years. In her spare time, she knit, cross stitched and took pictures of wildlife around the feeders.
Nancy was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she served as an usher for many years and was a part of their visitation team to visit shut ins. Nancy and Don's trip of a lifetime was for 30 days to Australia and New Zealand.
Nancy is survived by her husband Don; children: Brad (Lisa) Haefner, Tami (Larry) Natywa, Toni (Chuck) Van Doorn, Wade (Maria) Haefner, Cara (Greg) McDonald and Nicole McGrath; 22 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; her sisters: Roberta (Jim) Kuhn and Annette (Steven) Snell; her brother, Stan (Judy) Waldorf; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Killian and Marilyn Haefner; and brothers-in-law, Jerry Haefner and Larry (Linda) Haefner. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers-in-law: Ken Killian and Robert Haefner.
Memorials may be designated to the ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter (alsawi.org).
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 27 to July 29, 2019