Nancy L. Breezee

Nancy L. Breezee Obituary
Nancy L. Breezee

Wisconsin Rapids - Nancy Breezee, age 69, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed peacefully Monday, December 16th, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

Private family services were held.

Nancy was born February 22, 1950 in Ladysmith, WI to Clarence and Doris Johnson (Bignall) of Couderay, WI. She married LeRoy Breezee on April 5, 1969 in Eau Claire, WI.

Nancy was one of 7 children who lived most of her young life on a dairy farm in Couderay, WI. She spent a number of years later in life as a library assistant at the local library where she shared her love of reading with others. Nancy also loved gardening, sewing and craftmaking. She also took great joy in watching her beloved grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by son, Mike Breezee of Cadillac, MI and daughter Shelly Voight of Wisconsin Rapids, WI. She is also survived by brother Emery Johnson of Big Flats, WI; and four sisters, Evelyn Schantzen of Pueblo, CO, Violet Johnson of Ocala, FL, Rose Johnson of Apache Junction, AZ, and Shirley Arana of Bradenton, FL.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Doris Johnson and one brother Sylvester Johnson of Adams, WI.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
