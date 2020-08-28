Natalie E. GrundWisconsin Rapids - Natalie Elaine Grund (Stone), 85, Wisconsin Rapids, died in her sleep Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at The Waterford in Wisconsin Rapids. The family will be having a small private graveside service.Natalie was born July 17, 1935, in Strongs Prairie (Adam County) to Gerald and Bessie (Keena) Stone, and graduated from Alexander High School in 1953. She worked in various clerical jobs at Nekoosa Edwards Paper Company from May 1953 until May 1964. She also worked at Channel 12 in Milwaukee for several months in 1966 before returning to a job in the payroll department at Nekoosa Edwards Paper Company, where she worked until October 1968.Natalie married Robert Tuttle on June 11, 1955; the marriage ultimately ended in divorce. She married Richard Grund on August 12, 1967, and was blessed with two sons - Steven Arthur of Hebron, Kentucky and Michael John of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.Natalie was a dedicated and loving wife and mother throughout her life. She loved her husband, sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren and looked forward to every opportunity to spend time with her extended family. Natalie was an amazing hostess and home chef. She enjoyed quilting, traveling, and sharing stories with her family and friends over a brandy Old Fashioned.Natalie is survived by her sons Steve (Jaime) and Mike (Melissa); grandchildren Jack, Will, Thomas and Leah, sisters Peggy and Nathaine, brother Gale, and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Richard.Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is assisting the family.