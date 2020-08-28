1/1
Natalie E. Grund
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Natalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Natalie E. Grund

Wisconsin Rapids - Natalie Elaine Grund (Stone), 85, Wisconsin Rapids, died in her sleep Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at The Waterford in Wisconsin Rapids. The family will be having a small private graveside service.

Natalie was born July 17, 1935, in Strongs Prairie (Adam County) to Gerald and Bessie (Keena) Stone, and graduated from Alexander High School in 1953. She worked in various clerical jobs at Nekoosa Edwards Paper Company from May 1953 until May 1964. She also worked at Channel 12 in Milwaukee for several months in 1966 before returning to a job in the payroll department at Nekoosa Edwards Paper Company, where she worked until October 1968.

Natalie married Robert Tuttle on June 11, 1955; the marriage ultimately ended in divorce. She married Richard Grund on August 12, 1967, and was blessed with two sons - Steven Arthur of Hebron, Kentucky and Michael John of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Natalie was a dedicated and loving wife and mother throughout her life. She loved her husband, sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren and looked forward to every opportunity to spend time with her extended family. Natalie was an amazing hostess and home chef. She enjoyed quilting, traveling, and sharing stories with her family and friends over a brandy Old Fashioned.

Natalie is survived by her sons Steve (Jaime) and Mike (Melissa); grandchildren Jack, Will, Thomas and Leah, sisters Peggy and Nathaine, brother Gale, and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Richard.

Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is assisting the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved