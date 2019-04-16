Neal W. Haferman



Wisconsin Rapids - Neal W. Haferman, 66, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his residence,surrounded by his loving family.



Neal is survived by his loving wife, Pamela; his children: Jena (David) Taylor of Gleason, WI, and Allison Haferman of Wisconsin Rapids; his siblings: Roger (Mary) Haferman of Chippewa Falls, WI, Donna (Dan) Marx of Stevens Point, WI, and Sara (Mark) Matthews of Wisconsin Rapids: his sister-in-law, Jennifer



Runde of Rochester, MN, and his brother-in-law, Jay Bremmer of Wisconsin Rapids: he is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Neal is also survived by his beloved Boston Terrier, Ivy.



He is preceded in death by his daughter, Jessica, his parents, Glenn and Dorothy Haferman, and his father-in-law and mother in-law, Jerold and Anita Bremmer.



Services will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Heather Yeager will officiate. A private inurnment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation, for family and friends, will be on Saturday, April 20, 2019 beginning at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed, and a full obituary will be available at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Neal's family would like to express their gratitude to Heartland Hospice Care for all the support they have provided. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 16, 2019