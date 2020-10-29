Nicholas J. FerkWisconsin Rapids - Nicholas J. Ferk, age 69, passed away in Wausau, WI on October 24, 2020 following a short illness. He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Emily Ferk and Rebecca (Jacob) Vest. He is also survived by his mother, Geraldine Ferk and Brothers and Sisters: David Ferk, Stephen(Bonnie) Ferk, Kristin(Joseph) Dragan, James(Catherine Jones) Ferk, Coralee Ott, Jerome(Fiancée Lori Stensberg) Ferk, Aaron(Misty) Ferk, Thomas(Nicole Rucinski-Rickaby) Ferk , Rachel(Dave) Gause . He was preceded in death by his father David, Sister Kathryn, and Brother Andrew.Nicholas was born in Wisconsin Rapids on November 27, 1950. He graduated from Lincoln High school in 1969. Following graduation he entered the army serving in Vietnam during 1970-1971, where he was awarded the bronze star. He then lived in Falls Church, VA as a Custom Cabinet Maker until retiring and returning to Wisconsin.Private family services are being held. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Ferk family.In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Nicholas's name can be made to: Never Forgotten Honor Flight and mail to: 225780 Rib Mountain Drive #234, Wausau, WI 54401.