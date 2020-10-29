1/1
Nicholas J. Ferk
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas J. Ferk

Wisconsin Rapids - Nicholas J. Ferk, age 69, passed away in Wausau, WI on October 24, 2020 following a short illness. He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Emily Ferk and Rebecca (Jacob) Vest. He is also survived by his mother, Geraldine Ferk and Brothers and Sisters: David Ferk, Stephen(Bonnie) Ferk, Kristin(Joseph) Dragan, James(Catherine Jones) Ferk, Coralee Ott, Jerome(Fiancée Lori Stensberg) Ferk, Aaron(Misty) Ferk, Thomas(Nicole Rucinski-Rickaby) Ferk , Rachel(Dave) Gause . He was preceded in death by his father David, Sister Kathryn, and Brother Andrew.

Nicholas was born in Wisconsin Rapids on November 27, 1950. He graduated from Lincoln High school in 1969. Following graduation he entered the army serving in Vietnam during 1970-1971, where he was awarded the bronze star. He then lived in Falls Church, VA as a Custom Cabinet Maker until retiring and returning to Wisconsin.

Private family services are being held. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Ferk family.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Nicholas's name can be made to: Never Forgotten Honor Flight and mail to: 225780 Rib Mountain Drive #234, Wausau, WI 54401.







Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved