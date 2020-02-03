|
|
Norma J. Trantow
Wisconsin Rapids - Norma J. Trantow, age 88, of Wisconsin Rapids peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Wisconsin Rapids Health Services.
A funeral Mass will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Father Aaron Becker will officiate. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will also be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 beginning at 10:00 A.M. at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Trantow Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Norma was born July 2, 1931 in Vesper, WI the youngest of seven children born to Edwin and Catherine (Ruesch) Marx. She graduated from Pittsville High School as a member of the Class of 1949. Norma married the love of her life, Douglas Trantow, on May 8, 1954 in Altdorf, WI. They were blessed with 43 years of wonderful memories, until his death on August 3, 1997. Norma lived most of her life in Wisconsin. She spent 16 years in St. Paul, MN and Eagan, MN, returning to Wisconsin upon her retirement from Pitney Bowes in 1997.
Norma was an avid sports fan, especially following the Packers and Brewers. She was entertained by all varieties of music. Norma enjoyed playing golf and a variety of card games. She could often be found completing a jigsaw or crossword puzzle. Norma is loved and will be deeply missed.
Norma is survived by her children: Patricia (James) Will, Beth (Michael) Stark, Michael (Allison Charette) Trantow, and Mary (Todd Bloomfield) Trantow; her grandchildren: Todd Will, Matthew Will, Alexander (Reba) Will, Aaron Will, Lindsey (Peter) Tyser, Jameson (Emily) Stark, Paul Trantow, Mitchell (Erin) Trantow, Riley Charette, and Megan Charette; her great-grandchildren: Tyler Will, Sarah Will, Rachel Will, Josephine Tyser, Briella Stark, Juliana Stark, Dylan Musch, Aiden Trantow, and Alaina Trantow; her sister, Geraldine Ferk; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Norma is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Nicole Musch; and her siblings: Dorothy Heller, Irene Steward, Bernard Marx, Hilary Marx, and Virginia Toupalik.
A special expression of gratefulness is extended from the family to the staffs at Aspirus Riverview Hospital and Wisconsin Rapids Health Services for their compassionate care given to Norma.
Memorials may be designated to Aspirus UW Cancer Center.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020