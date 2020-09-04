1/1
Norma M. Haske
Norma M. Haske

Wisconsin Rapids - Norma M. Haske, age 83, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards.

Norma was born May 25, 1937 in Medford, WI to Ted and Myrtle (Hussong) Klawitter. She married William Haske Jr. on June 18, 1955. He preceded her in death on April 4, 2016.

Norma was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. She enjoyed camping, playing cards, reading and traveling.

Norma is survived by her children: William R. (Wendy) Haske of Port Edwards, Tammy Jo (Harold) Ginter of Wisconsin Rapids, and Todd Haske of Saukville; grandchildren: Reannon (Adam) Wiskerchen of Green Bay, Bradley (Ali) Meyer of Wisconsin Rapids, Jason Meyer of Chicago, Jacob Ginter of Wisconsin Rapids, Joe Haske of Saukville, and Kyle Brabant of St. Paul; great-grandchildren: Evan, Isaac and Eleanor Wiskerchen of Green Bay; two brothers: Ervin (Patty) Klawitter of Tucson, AZ and Alvin (Joyce) Klawitter of Pewaukee; son-in-law, Grant Meyer of Wisconsin Rapids; and sister-in-law, Betty Klawitter of Wisconsin Rapids. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Haske Jr.; daughter, Linda Meyer; brothers, Roy and Harvey Klawitter; sister, Iona (Norbert) Hanson; and father and mother-in-law, William (Ada) Haske.

Per Norma's wishes, private family services will be held at Forest Hill Mausoleum. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Haske family.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Sep. 4 to Sep. 7, 2020.
