Our Aunt Norma May Allison, 103 of Plainfield, passed away at Cranberry Court Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids on October 10, 2019. She slipped from us quietly without fanfare just as she had lived. Norma leaves a big gap in her nieces' and nephews' lives since she has always been our favorite hugger, an accurate historian for any questions about the past, a superb cook and baker; while turning out exquisite hand-sewn garments for small relatives. Her warm presence was taken for granted through many generations and now she is gone. We grieve her absence.
Norma was welcomed to a loving farm family west of Plainfield on May 2, 1916. Anxiously awaiting her arrival were her parents, Lily and Charles P. Allison, one sister and three brothers. They were a happy family, totally devoted to one another and Norma followed that example with her nieces and nephews throughout her long life. She always had time to visit with much younger relatives and her home often was the scene of small impromptu family gatherings. She loved animals almost as much as relatives and enjoyed recalling the antics of her three cocker spaniels
At an early age she became the breadwinner for her parents, first as a domestic in Plainfield, then, when World War II was declared, she was employed as an assembly worker for the war effort at Prentiss Wabers in Wisconsin Rapids. She later settled there and was employed at Nekoosa Edwards Paper Company in Port Edwards. After retirement she returned to live in her new little house in Plainfield near the school where she was known as sort of everybody's aunt.
Norma embodied all those desirable attributes of high moral values, a strong work ethic, unflagging optimism and endless love for her family and others.
Norma is survived by five nieces; Lucile Lewis of Richmond, VA., Shirley Mueller of Wisconsin Rapids, Sharon LaPorte, Ramona Schulist, and Donna Pichelman of the Plainfield area, and one nephew Jerry Bassler of Greenbrae, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Ellen Bassler, brothers Charles, Milton, and Millard. Also surviving are multi-generational nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed by her relatives and friends although we realize that for some time she has been ready to join her parents and siblings who have gone before her. We wish you Happy Trails on your journey, Aunt Norma.
We wish to thank the staff of Cranberry Court for their loving care of Norma, aided recently more by more love and care from the Heartland Hospice team. They were unflagging in their presence, affection and guidance extended toward Norma and her family in her final illness.
Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Plainfield United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. Tuesday until the time of services at the church. Burial will be in the Plainfield Cemetery. Stahl Funeral Services are assisting the family with arrangements, www.stahlfuneralhome.com
The family is being assisted by the Stahl Funeral Home of Plainfield. Memorials may be given to a Humane Society of your choice.
