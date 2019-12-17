Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Norman L. Ahles

Norman L. Ahles Obituary
Norman L. Ahles

Wisconsin Rapids - Norman L. Ahles, age 94, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Waterford Assisted Living, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Norm is survived by his wife, Anne; son, Craig (Jennifer) Ahles of Germantown, WI; granddaughter, Sarah Ahles; two brothers and three sisters.

A complete obituary will be placed in the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune at a future date.

Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
