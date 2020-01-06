|
|
Norman L. Ahles
Wisconsin Rapids - Norman L. Ahles, age 94, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Monday, December 16, 2019 at Waterford Assisted Living, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
A Celebration of Life with a luncheon will be held at Lake Aire at 12:00 PM on Friday, January 24, 2020. (Please note- The celebration is being held on Friday, January 24, 2020). A memorial in lieu of flowers will be established for the Boys and Girls Club of America.
Norman was born October 11, 1925 in Mosinee, WI, the son of Leo and Bertha (Johnson) Ahles. He attended a one-room grade school for all 8 grades and went on to graduate from High School in 1943 after lettering in both boxing and hockey. Norm was also active in 4-H and was a trombonist in the Mosinee High School band.
At the age of 17, Norman enlisted in the Air Force and served as a tail gunner on a B29 during WWII. Norm was honorably discharged in 1946, and after working as a machinist and a 2 year trip with his brother Glen to Washington State, he re-enlisted and became a Staff Sargent in charge of personnel during the Korean War.
Norman had a long career in sales and finance, most notably with both CIT Credit Corporation (16 years as District Manager) and North Central Life Insurance (25 years as Regional VP). While at North Central, Norman was named to the President Advisory Council several times and was named Salesman of the Year in 1986. Norman retired in 1994.
Norman married Anne M. Arndorfer on Jan. 10, 1957 in Green Bay, WI. After their marriage, the couple moved to Wisconsin Rapids where they resided since. Norman was active in several Wisconsin Rapids clubs, including the Optimist, Toastmasters and Lions Club. Norman also joined and became part owner of Dyracuse Mound Ski Club.
Norman enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, boating and golfing. His family went on many ski trips to Upper Michigan and enjoyed boating at Lake Nepco and skiing at Dyracuse. Norm went on several fishing trips to Canada and western ski trips with friends and family. In 1990, Norman shot two nine point bucks during gun season while hunting with his son. Norman and Anne made several winter trips to Gold Canyon, AZ.
Norm is survived by his wife, Anne; his son, Craig (Jenny) of Germantown, WI; one grandchild, Sarah of Chicago, IL; two brothers, (Glen and Lawrence); three sisters, (Lorna, Phylis and Diane); and many nieces and nephews. Norman was preceded in death by his parents and one brother (Vernon).\
Online condolences may be sent to ritchayfuneralhome.com.
Norman's family wishes to thank the staff at Waterford, Aspirus Hospice and Recovery Health for their care and the many friends that supported them during this difficult time.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020