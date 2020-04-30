|
Norman L. Pearson
Wisconsin Rapids - Norman L. Pearson, age 90, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Arborview Court in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Private family services were held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Cheryl Davis officiated. Burial was in Restlawn Memorial Park.
Norman was born January 2, 1930 in Chicago, IL to John and Elna (Lindberg) Pearson. He married Mary Winandy in 1956 and she preceded him in death on January 4, 1987. He then married Leanne C. Hodge on April 29, 1989 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Norman was an estimator for the aluminum and glass installation industry for many years retiring on December 31, 1992. Norman served on the front line in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951 until 1953.
Norman was a member of the Nekoosa Lions Club. He served as District Governor 27-C1 from 2000-2001. He was also a member of American Legion Post #9 of Wisconsin Rapids. Norman enjoyed bowling, gardening and was an avid reader.
Norman is survived by his wife, Leanne; son, Steven (Denice) Pearson of Illinois; three daughters, Evelyn (Phil Zorc) Alan of California, Diana (Joe) Pozen of Illinois, and Donna (Robert) Zimay of Illinois; 11 grandchildren, Theresa, Sara, Amanda, Caleb, Jameson, Zachary, Ethan, Marshal, Alexandra, Samantha and Linda; four great grandchildren, Elinor, Zoey, Valerie and Neil. Norman is further survived by several nieces and nephews.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Mary; daughter, Linda Smith and brother and sister in law, Roy and Hedy Pearson, brother and sister in law Robert and Donna Hodge.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the Wisconsin Lions Foundation or First English Lutheran Church.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020