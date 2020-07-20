Norman Reichert
Wisconsin Rapids - Norman F. Reichert, 87, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away July 15, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.
Norman was born on June 6, 1933 in Nekoosa to Frank and Agnes (Rucinski) Reichert. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1951. Norman was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean War. He married Carol Reimer on October 3, 1957. Norman was employed at Consolidated Papers in Wisconsin Rapids as a pipefitter for 40 years and enjoyed 30 years of retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Carol, and his children, Ann (Michael) Shershin of Poughkeepsie, NY, Mary Jo (Darwin) Mras of Wisconsin Rapids, and John (Petti) Reichert of Wisconsin Rapids. He is also survived by his 6 grandchildren, Angela (Aniruddh) Shershin, Michael (Alyssa) Shershin IV, Ben (Denaya) Mras, Katie (Jeff) Inhof, Kristin Reshel, and Emily (Craig) Schmid and 9 great grandchildren Jasmine, Emily, Sawyer, Lily, Lucas, Reed, Celia, Ryann, and William. He is further survived by his brother, Marvin (Cindy) Reichert.
He was predeceased by his parents and grandson Matt Kurz.
Private family services were held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at ritchayfuneralhome.com
.