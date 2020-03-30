|
|
Norval B. Pittman
Whitehall - Norval Byron Pittman, age 84, of rural Whitehall, was ushered into the presence of the Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Norval was born on April 5, 1935 in Clear Lake, WI to Howard and Margaret (White) Pittman. After graduating from the Clear Lake High School in 1953, Norval attended the University of Wisconsin- River Falls and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in Agriculture and Science in 1957. Norval earned a master's degree in Education from the Olivet Nazarene University in Kankakee, IL in 1979.
Norval married Jane Thompson on June 8, 1963 in the First Baptist Church in Whitehall.
Norval served in the United State Army from 1957-1959. He was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, CO. Following his service, Norval taught school in Idaho for three years. In 1969, Norval and Jane moved to Wisconsin Rapids where Norval taught Earth Sciences for 28 years. In addition, he coached football, wrestling, and track and field.
Norval had a passion for sharing how Jesus Christ had changed his life. The Unshackled radio program dramatized this change over two decades ago. Norval also served with Gideons International for decades and led numerous bible studies.
Enjoying the outdoors, Norval tended his garden for years and enjoyed hunting, cooking, reading, listening to gospel music, singing in choirs and finding bargains at flea markets.
Those who knew Norval well, experienced his great sense of humor. We miss Norval greatly, but rejoice in knowing he is in the presence of the Lord today.
Norval is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jane; three daughters, Vickie (Bill) Markham of Lake Jackson, TX, Valerie (Frank) Ferdon of Whitehall and Sally (Melvin) Palm of South Bend, IN; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Frank and Tim Ferdon, Bradley, Kristin and Danielle Markham and Joshua Palm; many extended family members and friends.
Private family services will be held at this time with a public celebration of Norval's life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Norval's family would greatly appreciate memorials designated to Gideons International.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020