Ocalla (Kelly) Myree Foti
Williamsburg, NM - Ocalla (Kelly) Myree Foti, 94, a resident of Williamsburg, New Mexico, passed away at her home on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born May 19, 1924, in Edgar, Wisconsin, to Edward and Gladys (Olson) Van Kleek.
Ocalla served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After military service, she met Patrick Foti while working in Milwaukee at Norberg Manufacturing. They were married in January 1955 and moved to Wisconsin Rapids where they bought the Hawaiian Bar. On May 27, 1955, they opened Pat and Kelly's Italian Food and Pizza. The restaurant was renamed Pasquale's in 1957 so people would not think it was an Irish-Italian Pizza restaurant.
Ocalla, known as Kelly by her friends, worked everywhere in the restaurant, but preferred to work in the kitchen. She was an exceptional bowler on women's bowling leagues for Pasquale's. As a homemaker, she was an excellent cook and seamstress; she enjoyed sewing clothes for family and friends.
In 1985, she moved to Menominee, Michigan, to care for her father until his death in 1986. She then moved to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, where she lived until her death.
Survivors include her children: Pamela, Beverly (Chris), John, Patricia and Thomas; six grandsons, one granddaughter; 16 great-grandchildren; her sister, Doraine Fuhrman, and sister-in-law Nancy Van Kleek.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Gladys Van Kleek; an infant son, grandson, Robert Walenta; brother, Donald Van Kleek; and brother-in-law Louis Furhman.
Private services were held in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, for the family.
The family would like to invite you to a celebration of her life on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from noon to four at Pasquale's. Please use the entrance to Pat's Pad at the back of the building.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from June 5 to June 6, 2019