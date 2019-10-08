|
Orville J. Bauer Sr.
Grand Marsh -
Orville J. Bauer Sr. age 82, of Grand Marsh, formally of Nekoosa passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Stoughton, WI.
In accordance with Orville's wishes there will be a celebration of his life which will be held in May 2020. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Orville was born November 8, 1936 in Unity, WI to Lawrence and Margaret (Banks) Bauer. In 1942 they moved to Nekoosa. Orville was a man who lived and loved life. He lived it his way.
He is survived by the love of his life Ruth Ann (Bedessem) Bauer; daughter Jackie (Charles) Kern Brooklyn, WI, son Orville (Peggy) Bauer Jr. of Deerfield, son Scott (Christie) Christensen of Nekoosa, Daughter Cacy (Keith) Winker of Viroqua, 16 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, a son Jeff Friday of Green Bay; many nieces and nephews; sisters Joyce Trotter, Gloria Krekowski, Janice (Roger) Schauer and Mary Ann (David ) Dabney; brother Lawrence "Butch" Bauer and brother in law Richard Klein.
Orville was preceded on death by his parents Lawrence and Margaret Bauer; his sisters Faye (Marvin) Zurfluh and Shirley Klein; brother Marvin (Yvonne) Bauer; grandchildren Seth and Jessica; brothers in law Bill Trotter and Howard Krekowski and sister in law Arlene "Toots" Bauer.
Orville was a man of many talents. He worked in construction for his father, road and broke horses and drove stalk cars and road in rodeos. His travels took him coast to coast. Orville transported many Amish Friends. He loved his home away from home at their camper where he spent time with friends and family. He shared his travel stories around the campfire. He was called the mayor of Turtle Pond by many of his camping friends. He will be greatly missed by his wife, family and friends. He will never be forgotten by all.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019