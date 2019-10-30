|
|
Orville J. Bauer Sr.
Grand Marsh - Orville J. Bauer Sr. age 82 of Grand Marsh, formally of Nekoosa, WI, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Stoughton after a long battle with cancer.
Orville was born in Unity, WI on November 8, 1936 to Lawrence and Margaret (Banks) Bauer. In 1942 they moved to Nekoosa and that is where he spent his childhood.
Orville was a man of many talents. He worked for his dad in the family construction business until he joined the service. When he returned home, he pursued many other dreams and careers. Orville rode and broke horse, drove stock cars and roped horses in rodeos. His travels took him coast to coast. Orville also drove for his Amish friends' cross country. He loved fishing and hunting with his dad, son and many other friends and family members.
Orville loved his "home away from home" at their camper where he spent time with family and friends, sharing his many travel stories around the campfire and even got the name "Mayor of Turtle Pond" by his camping friends.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, family and many friends. He will never be forgotten by any and all who had the chance to meet him. He was a man who loved life and lived it his way.
Orville is survived by the love of his life Ruth Ann (Bedessem) Bauer; Daughter Jackie (Chuck) Kerns of Brooklyn; Son Orville Jr. (Peggy) Bauer of Deerfield; Son Scott (Christie) Christensen of Nekoosa; Daughter Cacy (Keith) Winker of Viroqua; Son Jeff Friday of Green Bay; 16 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, sisters Joyce Trotter, Gloria Krekowski, Janice (Roger) Schauer and Mary Ann (David) Dabney, brother Lawrence "Butch" Bauer and brother-in-law Richard Klein, sister-in-law's Di-Ann Bedessem and Kim Hesselberg.
Orville was proceeded into death by his parents Lawrence and Margaret Bauer; his sisters Faye (Marvin) Zurfluh and Shirley Klein; brother Marvin (Yvonne) Bauer; brother-in-law's Bill Trotter and Howard Krekowski; sister-in-law Arlene "Tootie" Bauer and grandchildren Jessica Lynn and Seth James.
In accordance with Orville's wishes there will be a celebration of his life on May 2, 2020 at 1:00pm at Holiday Shores Campground 3901 River Road, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019