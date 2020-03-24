|
|
Orville Schraeder
Port Edwards - Orville Schraeder, age 76, died peacefully at Edgewater Nursing Home, Port Edwards on March 23, 2020 due to complications from diabetes. Orv was born May 23, 1943 to Roy and Gertrude (Zophie) Schraeder. He Graduated in 1962, and married Eileen Bruner on October 19, 1963.
Orv worked at the Port Edwards Paper Mill from 1962 - 1995 as a millwright. He had many passions including horses, hit and miss engines, tractors, fishing, cooking, gardening, and story telling. Orv was well known for giving wagon rides with his famous team of horses, Amos and Andy. He loved music, and entertained many by playing polkas on his tuba in various campfire settings, polka bands, and in later years sitting in with "The Honeybees".
Orv will be remembered for his generous, kind heart. He loved to host gatherings like fisherees, trail rides, and engine shows. He served many bowls of homemade chili and soup to friends and strangers, and always tried to outdo his brothers in sausage making. He loved gardening, especially growing tomatoes, giant pumpkins, and tobacco.
Despite Orv's battles with chronic illness and pain, he was never one to complain. He always found ways to adapt and continue doing the things he loved. Over the years he gained a very large number of friends due to his gift of storytelling, and lovable spirit. He became especially close to his caregivers at Edgewater Nursing Home, and will be greatly missed. Orv was often seen in his bib overalls, and straw hat. His white beard, and twinkling eyes made him the perfect Santa. He enjoyed teasing people, especially about having the wrong color tractor, and gave out literally thousands of his famous business cards. He was truly a one-of-a-kind, and will live on in our hearts and memories.
Orville is survived by his children, Janiece (Kim) Schelvan, Orville (special friend Kathy Reese), Michael (Anna) Schraeder, Janet (Mark) Chojnacki, and Timothy (Erin) Schraeder. Grandchildren Jason Schelvan, Alyssa (Trevor) Schwoerer, Logan Schraeder, Lukas Schraeder, Alexandria Schraeder, Jordyn Schraeder, Hollyann (Daniel) Morales, Megan Chojnacki, Sarah Chojnacki, and Great Grandchildren Bryant, and Carter Schwoerer, and Julian Morales. He is also survived by siblings Arnold (Beverly) Schraeder, Maryann (Eldon) Hildebrandt, Gerald (Jan) Schraeder, sister-in-law Jean Huser, and Mary Lou Schraeder. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers LeRoy and Kenneth, wife, Eileen, and granddaughter Samantha Jo Schraeder.
The family would like to give special thanks to the many local health care workers who cared for Orv, especially the loving staff at Edgewater Nursing Home. We are unable to have a funeral gathering at this time, but will announce a celebration of life at a later date. Please consider making a donation in Orv's name to his favorite charity, The Ronald McDonald House in Marshfield, WI.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020