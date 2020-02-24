|
|
Otto J. Pavelec
Wisconsin Rapids - Otto J. Pavelec, age 91, of Wisconsin Rapids died Sunday February 23, 2020 at the Wisconsin Rapids Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday February 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Burial will be at Pioneer Cemetery in the town of Saratoga. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be designated to Sacred Heart Church, Leukemia/Lymphoma Society or Riverview Hospital Foundation. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Otto was born May 26, 1928 in Adams to John and Bessie (Kuzelka) Pavelec. He married Irene Sipla on May 31, 1954 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship. In 1947 he was hired by Nekoosa Edwards Paper Company. He was employed by the paper company for 43 years, retiring as a machine tender in June 1, 1990 from Nekoosa Papers, Inc. (Domtar).
Otto was past president and longtime member of the AARP and of Western Fraternal Life Association. He enjoyed going to the casino. Otto and Irene also enjoyed bus trips to Yellowstone, Nashville, New York City and Florida. They also loved their visits to Atlanta to see family, especially their grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Irene Pavelec; three children Carol (Bill) Metcalf of Wisconsin Rapids, Michael (Gina) Pavelec of Johns Creek, GA and Amy Pavelec of Wisconsin Rapids; two grandchildren Carson Pavelec and Lauren Pavelec; brothers Adolf Pavelec of Friendship, John (Joyce) Pavelec of Friendship and Joe (Nyla) Pavelec of McFarland; sisters Milada Prine of Madison, Sylvia Breene of Adams and Kathy (Ralph) Weber of West Palm Beach; FL, sister in law Goldie Pavelec of Waunakee and many nieces and nephews.
Otto was preceded in death by his son John; brothers Charles and Frank; brothers in law George Sipla, Ervin Sipla, Frank Sipla, Edward Sipla, John Breene and Eugene Prine; sisters in law Betty Pavelec, Marlene Pavelec, Edith Sipla, Frances Sipla and Ann Sipla and Emma Sipla.
Otto's biggest priority through his life was providing for his family and making sure his children had a better life than he. He always said "I want to provide you with an education. An education is the one thing no one can ever take away from you."
Otto's family would like to thank Dr. Clasen and the staff at Wisconsin Rapids Health Services for the care dad received the last three months. Also, a special thanks to Dr. Thomas Ho who took great care of Dad for many years and helped our family immensely in the final stage of his life.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020