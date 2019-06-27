Pamela Ann Dougherty



Wisconsin Rapids - Pamela Ann Dougherty, 59, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.



A Celebration of Life service will take place on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids at 11:00 A.M. Deacon Brian King will officiate. A private family burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will take place on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. and Monday, July 1, 2019 beginning at 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Pam was born February 9, 1960 in Wisconsin Rapids to Bill and Karen (Carlson) Killian. Pam was the second oldest of their four daughters. Pam was a 1978 Lincoln High School graduate. She received her Associate Degree from Mid-State Technical College as a Dietetic Technician and went to work for Wood County in the WIC Program, before retiring in 2015 as an Economic Support Specialist. Pam married Scott Dougherty on June 10, 2000.



Scott and Pam enjoyed traveling, NASCAR, bowling, and snowmobiling, just to name a few of their favorite activities together. She wasn't afraid to curl up to a good book while Scott fed the wildlife. Pam was a true partner in crime and was always up for an adventure during their 19 years of marriage.



Family was a priority and she created a lifetime of memories by remaining the even keeled one of the bunch. She wasn't afraid to throw a sarcastic comment to keep everyone on their toes either. She took pride in being one of the four "seestors." Her goal in life was to be the best aunt ever - her nieces and nephews agree that she met her goal!



Pam always welcomed you with open arms followed by a "hello, hello, hello." She taught the importance of a good pair of socks - often providing as Christmas gifts. People enjoyed receiving them so much they would wait all year instead of purchasing their own! If love could save - Pam would have lived forever.



Pam is survived by her loving husband, Scott; her sisters: Kris Villars, Lori (Matt) Harmsen, and Terri (Dave) Arndt; her niece and nephews: Doug (Nicole) Villars, Andy Killian, Lexie Harmsen, and Lucas Harmsen; her great-nephew, Ethan Villars; her step-son, Aaron (Sasha) Winters and their children Jordan and Damion; her in-laws: Steve Dougherty, Susan Fadli, and Dan Dougherty. She is further survived by her special friends, Brian and Sue King. In addition to her parents, Pam is preceded in death by her grandparents: Carl and Thelma Carlson and Frank and Violet Killian; her in-laws Russ and Joyce Dougherty; her great-aunt Marion "Mim" Tuxhorn; her brother-in-law, Chuck Dougherty; and many other aunts and uncles.



Special Thank You to Ascension at Home Hospice, with great appreciation to Nurse Bee. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary