Pamela Winneshiek



Wisconsin Rapids - Pamela "Wacoginiwiga" Winneshiek, age 65, of Wisconsin Rapids, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Atrium Post-Acute Care in Marshfield, Wisconsin.



Commitment services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the William Winneshiek residence, 8340 State Highway 73 So., Wisconsin Rapids. Mary Funmaker and Monte Green will officiate. Burial will be at Winneshiek Cemetery in Dells Dam, Wisconsin. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a time of visitation from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 Noon at the residence. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Winneshiek family. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Pamela was born September 9, 1953 in Neillsville, Wisconsin to John and Lorraine (Swan) Winneshiek.



She was employed as a retail return sales associate at Walmart in Stevens Point until her retirement.



Pamela enjoyed doing traditional Native American craft work including beading and quilting.



Pamela is survived by her brother, William Winneshiek of Wisconsin Rapids and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Lorraine Winneshiek and brothers, Michael Winneshiek and George Winneshiek. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 18 to July 19, 2019