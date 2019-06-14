Patrice "Patty" Zimmerman



Plymouth - Patrice "Patty" Zimmerman, age 59, of Plymouth, WI, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at her residence in Plymouth.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Philip's Catholic Church, Rudolph, WI. Fr. Dave Bruener will officiate. Visitation will be held at St. Philip's Church on Saturday from 9:30-11:00 AM. Burial will take place in All Souls Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to ritchayfuneralhome.com.



Patty was born April 7, 1960 in Wausau, Wisconsin to Francis and Elizabeth (Guralski) McHugh. She married James R. Zimmerman on August 5, 1983. Patty worked for many years at Festival Foods in Sheboygan, WI.



Patty was a kind and caring person to all. She loved her family, her God and her Packers.



Patty is survived by her husband, Jim; three children, Kathryn, Claire and Joseph; mother, Betty McHugh and two brothers, James (Katie) McHugh and Dennis (Jenny) McHugh.



She was preceded in death by her father, Francis.



Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary