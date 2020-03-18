Services
Wisconsin Rapids - Patricia A. Borski, age 70 of Wisconsin Rapids passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Green Hill Cemetery in the town of Saratoga. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Patricia was born February 3, 1950 in Wisconsin Rapids to Jacob and Mary (Noska) Styka. She married Kenneth Borski on February 9, 1990 in Wisconsin Rapids. For over 30 years Patricia was a laundry and food service worker at Riverview Hospital.

She is survived by her husband Kenneth Borski; son Eric (fiancé Misti); three sisters Bernice Brandt, Carol (Roger) Zellmer and Deb (Gordy) Bates; special niece Carrie (Kenneth) Moody and many other nieces and nephews; and her very special friend Bern Engwall.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and brother in law Jim Brandt.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
