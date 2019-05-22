Patricia A. Lawrence



Nekoosa - Patricia A. Lawrence, age 75, of Nekoosa, died Monday May 20, 2019 at her home.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday May 25, 2019 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Deacon Mark Quayhackx will officiate. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.



Patricia was born December 14, 1943 in Chicago to John and Catherine (Towner) De Young. She was a 1963 graduate of Fenger High School in Chicago. On May 22, 1965 she married David Lawrence in Chicago. He died December 23, 2011.



Patricia was employed as a cashier at Wal Mart in Wisconsin Rapids for 25 years. She was an artist who also enjoyed watching her birds and tending her garden. She was also a big fan of the Green Bay Packers.



She is survived by her children Marc Lawrence and Jennifer Lawrence, both of Nekoosa; three grandchildren Karis Zahurones, Amber Munro and Emily (Colton) Zimmerman; great granddaughter Nirvana Zahurones and by her brother Ronald (Irene) De Young on LaGrange, IL.



Patricia was preceded by her husband and parents. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary