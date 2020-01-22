|
Patricia A. Simkowski
Kellner - Patricia A.Simkowski age 85, of Kellner, passed away Tuesday morning January 21, 2020 at Arborview Court Senior Living in Wisconsin Rapids.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday January 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 10:00 AM Saturday until the time of services at the church. Burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery in Stevens Point. Shuda Funeral Services are assisting the family.
Patricia was born September 6, 1934 in Stevens Point, the daughter of Edward and Lillian (Goytowski) Slowinski. Her father Edward passed away in 1935 and her mother married Chester Glodowski who helped raise Patricia. She graduated from Maria High School in 1952. Patricia married Phil Simkowski on May 11, 1953 at St. Peters Catholic Church. The couple moved to Schiller Park, Illinois and various other cities after marriage as Phil worked for the railroad. They returned to Stevens Point in 1953 and moved to Kellner in 1958, and have lived there since. Patricia worked at Consolidated Paper Mill for 20 years before her retirement. Together Phil and Patricia traveled to more than 50 countries, enjoyed camping, and polka dancing.
Patricia is survived by her husband Phil and their five children: Sharon Anderson, Amherst Jct; Cindy Simkowski, Asheville, NC; Jeff (Kelly) Simkowski, Muskego; Julie (John) Wyman, WR; Scott (Lori)Simkowski, Muskego. 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother James, and her sister Audrey Bennett.
We would like to thank Heartland Hospice and the staff of Arborview Court for the loving and compassionate care given to our mother and wife of 67 years.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020