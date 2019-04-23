Patricia Helen Glugla



Wisconsin Rapids - Patricia Helen Glugla, age 84, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away peacefully with family at her side on Friday, April 19, 2019 (Good Friday).



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Grand Rapids Lions Club on Monday, April 29, 2019 with visitation from 2:00-4:00 PM and services following at 4:00 PM.



Patricia was born July 8, 1934 in in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Roy and Pearl (Langsdorf) Dennis. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1952 in which she only missed a ½ day in four years to attend a funeral.



Patricia married Robert Glugla on September 24, 1954 in Milwaukee, WI and they had two daughters, Deb (Jack) McDonald and Diane Glugla, both of Wisconsin Rapids.



Patricia is also survived by grandchildren, Jerad (Tina) McDonald, Jeremy (Jenna) McDonald, Jennifer McDonald, Jessie Baldwin, Dylan Baldwin, Tila Stone and Amber Stone; great grandchildren, Jesse, Tyson, Christina, Joe, Anthony, Bryant, Michael, Emma, Deklan, Brick, Reid, Olivia and Kyron.



Patricia is also survived by brother, James (Joyce) Dennis of Montreal, WI and nieces, Nancy Robison, Sandy (Carl) Peterson, Judy Janz, Pat (Jerry) Zimmerman, Lynn Borman, Eileen Newland and Rick Glugla.



Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; grandson, Daniel; sister, Yvonne; niece, Karen and nephew, Anthony Najemnik.



Patricia worked at numerous establishments, her favorites being Pasquales (1st waitress), Mr. O's, Little J's and she retired from Riverview Hospital in 1993.Patricia was an original member of the Saratoga Chuga-Bugs; and she enjoyed shooting pool with 3 generations, golfing and being at Dad's side in his semi while traveling the countryside.



You were our favorite hello and our hardest Good-Bye…