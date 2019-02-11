Patricia K. Zeman



Wisconsin Rapids - Patricia K. Zeman, 69, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin passed away on February 7, 2019 at her residence.



A memorial Service will be held Wednesday, February 13 at 11:00 A.M. at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Deacon Tom Anderson will officiate the service. The Family will greet relatives and friends Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date.



Patricia was born on April 24, 1949 to Donald and Eleanor O'Keefe in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Patricia was a very loving person, and it showed through her love for her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.



Patricia is survived by her Children, Phillip (Brandi) Zeman of Wisconsin Rapids, and Jennifer Zeman of Wisconsin Rapids; Grandchildren, Joseph, Maya, Ashlynn, and MacKenzie, all of Wisconsin Rapids; Brothers, Jim O'keefe and Mark O'Keefe; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Patricia is preceded in death by her Parents Donald and Eleanor O'Keefe; Ex-Husband Ken Zeman; Brothers Terry, Jack, and Tom; and sisters Nancy, and Connie.



The family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care Hospice Service for all of their help and support. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary