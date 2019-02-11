Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
For more information about
Patricia Zeman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Zeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia K. Zeman


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia K. Zeman Obituary
Patricia K. Zeman

Wisconsin Rapids - Patricia K. Zeman, 69, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin passed away on February 7, 2019 at her residence.

A memorial Service will be held Wednesday, February 13 at 11:00 A.M. at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Deacon Tom Anderson will officiate the service. The Family will greet relatives and friends Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date.

Patricia was born on April 24, 1949 to Donald and Eleanor O'Keefe in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Patricia was a very loving person, and it showed through her love for her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Patricia is survived by her Children, Phillip (Brandi) Zeman of Wisconsin Rapids, and Jennifer Zeman of Wisconsin Rapids; Grandchildren, Joseph, Maya, Ashlynn, and MacKenzie, all of Wisconsin Rapids; Brothers, Jim O'keefe and Mark O'Keefe; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Patricia is preceded in death by her Parents Donald and Eleanor O'Keefe; Ex-Husband Ken Zeman; Brothers Terry, Jack, and Tom; and sisters Nancy, and Connie.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care Hospice Service for all of their help and support.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now