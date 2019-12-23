|
|
Patricia "Pat" McCarville
Wisconsin Rapids - Patricia "Pat" Ann McCarville, age 85, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital
Pat was born in Wisconsin Rapids to Alfred and Pauline Biot on October 11, 1934. Pat graduated from Lincoln High School.
After high school, she worked for Newton's women's clothing store as a clerk and a model. Pat met James Leo (Lee) McCarville and they were married on July 21, 1956 and lived above the Bowl Mor Lanes which was owned by her parents. Sometime in early 1960 as they were expecting their first child, the family sold the bowling alley and moved to the house at 911 Lincoln Street where Pat would spend the rest of her days. The story goes that Al and Polly didn't want their grandchild to live above a bowling alley.
Pat was an accomplished bowler and enjoyed playing golf as well, especially in the evenings when she could take her time and enjoy being out with her family. Her true dedication was to her family, and she stayed at home to make sure her boys had everything they needed, which they always did.
Her world was upended with the loss of Lee to a heart attack on December 1st of 1979. Forced to go back to work, she approached Bull's Eye Country Club and convinced them to hire her to manage Tri-City Golf Course, which they owned and which Lee had helped manage for 10 years as a part-time job and full-time passion. Pat was able to continue the legacy that Lee had built there and developed a tremendous rapport with her customers. Pat managed Tri-City until 2005. Pat then took a job at The Ridges where she ended her career. The Ridges still hosts the Lee McCarville Memorial Jamboree each August, and Todd and Michele Goska were gracious enough to help Pat create a scholarship fund using proceeds from the tournament each year.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Polly and her husband, Lee. She is survived by her brother, Jim Biot, her two sons, Brad (Debbie) and Dan (Sally Kissner), her wonderful grandchildren, Meghan, Ben (Lauren), Casey, Collin and Lizzie, a long list of nieces and nephews that includes Dennis (Pam) McCarville, who was especially close and dear to her, and her special friend Maurice Matthews.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Monday, December 30, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 750 10th Avenue S. in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. Valentine Joseph will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Church on Monday from 9:00-11:00 AM. Burial will take place at a later date.
The McCarville family would like to thank all of her close friends and neighbors, all of whom she loved very much.. The family would also like to thank the medical and nursing staffs at Aspirus hospitals in Wisconsin Rapids and Wausau for the compassionate care they gave her.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Pat's name at a later date.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019