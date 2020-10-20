1/1
Patricia Reeves
1944 - 2020
Patricia Reeves

Wisconsin Rapids - Patricia A. Reeves, age 76, of Wisconsin Rapids, died Friday October 2, 2020 at Wisconsin Rapids Health Services.

A private, family-only memorial service for Pat will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday October 24, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Janusz Kowalski will officiate. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Rudolph. Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family. A funeral Mass and celebration of life will be planned in 2021.

Pat was born July 21, 1944 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Leonard and Angeline (Cepress) Kowalski. She married John Reeves on December 21, 1970 in Rudolph. He died August 3, 2019. Her interests included reading, puzzles, and watching a good NASCAR race or Packers game. She enjoyed embroidery, cross-stitch, and traveling to Illinois, New York, and California to visit with her children. Her collection of over 200 shot glasses were acquired from her and her children's travels. She was also beloved for her musical birthday and holiday cards.

Patricia is survived by five children Jodi (Russell Black) Reeves of San Diego, CA, Robert Reeves of Chicago, IL, Jason Reeves of Rudolph, Julie (Jeff Kroning) Reeves of Sun Prairie and Jana Reeves of LaCrosse; three grandchildren Patrick and Tyler Reeves and Alexander Black; great grandson Jameson Reeves and by her sister Mary (Eugene) Zuelke of Nekoosa. She was preceded in death by her parents and step father Simon Coenen.





Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Ritchay Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
