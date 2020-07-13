Patricia Reinert

Patricia ReinertWisconsin Rapids - Patricia A. Reinert (83) of Wisconsin Rapids passed away July 11, 2020.The visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Private family services to follow.Patricia was born on May 18, 1937 in Wisconsin Rapids to Edward and Theresa (Hilgers) Schmick. She was a 1955 graduate of Lincoln High School. Her marriage to Marvin Reinert took place on November 12, 1955 in Wisconsin Rapids at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He died November 8, 2000, four days before their 45th Wedding Anniversary. She worked for Preway and was a housewife. She was a member of the Rolling Jaybirds and the Good Sams Camping Clubs. She loved to play cards, bingo, and enjoyed dancing at the Blue Top and Sherriland Ballroom, watching Nascar races, the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers.Patricia is survived by four children Roger (Wendy) Reinert, Rice Lake, WI; Danny (Betts) Reinert, Nekoosa, WI; Donald (Roxanne) Reinert, Wisconsin Rapids, WI; and Lori (Mike) Edwards, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.Eight grandchildren Kevin (Tennille) Reinert, Pukalani, HI; Brandon (Mindy) Reinert, Winneconne, WI; Jeffrey (Jennifer), Oshkosh, WI; Kristina (Aaron) Dykstra, Norfolk, VA; Kimberly Reinert, Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Jenny Reinert, Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Ashley Reinert, Austin, TX; and Derek (Stephanie) Edwards, Marshfield, WI. Three step grandchildren Samantha (Pat) Kumm, Chetek, WI; Mickenzie (Mark Jr.) Emond, Pardeeville, WI; Kaitlin (Dyllan) Hahn, Almond, WI.Three great grandchildren Parker Reinert, Dayton Reinert, and Kennedy Reinert. Four step great grandchildren Eleanor Emond, Cooper and Carson Kumm, and Dawson Hahn-Stephens.Special friends Sherri Honkomp, Eileen Livernash, Carol Alft, Marcella Klish, and Wanda and Donna Wydra. Survived by a sister in law Elaine Johnson and nieces and nephews.Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, parents, in laws Clarence and Frances Reinert, brother in law William (Spark) Johnson, and one daughter in law Diane Reinert.