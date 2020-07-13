1/1
Patricia Reinert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Reinert

Wisconsin Rapids - Patricia A. Reinert (83) of Wisconsin Rapids passed away July 11, 2020.

The visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Private family services to follow.

Patricia was born on May 18, 1937 in Wisconsin Rapids to Edward and Theresa (Hilgers) Schmick. She was a 1955 graduate of Lincoln High School. Her marriage to Marvin Reinert took place on November 12, 1955 in Wisconsin Rapids at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He died November 8, 2000, four days before their 45th Wedding Anniversary. She worked for Preway and was a housewife. She was a member of the Rolling Jaybirds and the Good Sams Camping Clubs. She loved to play cards, bingo, and enjoyed dancing at the Blue Top and Sherriland Ballroom, watching Nascar races, the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers.

Patricia is survived by four children Roger (Wendy) Reinert, Rice Lake, WI; Danny (Betts) Reinert, Nekoosa, WI; Donald (Roxanne) Reinert, Wisconsin Rapids, WI; and Lori (Mike) Edwards, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Eight grandchildren Kevin (Tennille) Reinert, Pukalani, HI; Brandon (Mindy) Reinert, Winneconne, WI; Jeffrey (Jennifer), Oshkosh, WI; Kristina (Aaron) Dykstra, Norfolk, VA; Kimberly Reinert, Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Jenny Reinert, Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Ashley Reinert, Austin, TX; and Derek (Stephanie) Edwards, Marshfield, WI. Three step grandchildren Samantha (Pat) Kumm, Chetek, WI; Mickenzie (Mark Jr.) Emond, Pardeeville, WI; Kaitlin (Dyllan) Hahn, Almond, WI.

Three great grandchildren Parker Reinert, Dayton Reinert, and Kennedy Reinert. Four step great grandchildren Eleanor Emond, Cooper and Carson Kumm, and Dawson Hahn-Stephens.

Special friends Sherri Honkomp, Eileen Livernash, Carol Alft, Marcella Klish, and Wanda and Donna Wydra. Survived by a sister in law Elaine Johnson and nieces and nephews.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, parents, in laws Clarence and Frances Reinert, brother in law William (Spark) Johnson, and one daughter in law Diane Reinert.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ritchay Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved