Patricia Rezin



Wisconsin Rapids - Patricia Rezin age 65, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died May 18, 2019 in Tennessee with her family by her side.



Memorial Services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, June 7, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Father Joe Dunlap will officiate, burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home on Friday from 9:30 - 11:00 AM.



Patricia was born May 15, 1954 in Wisconsin Rapids to the late Daniel and Mary Rezin. She enjoyed camping with her family and spending time with her grandchildren, she had a passion and love for gardening. Patricia had a love for teaching, she touched and helped so many kids. She even tutored after school to continue her work. Patricia was a member of Plumeria Club.



Patricia is survived by her children; Nichole (Nicolas) Ward, Carter Samuelson, Forrester Samuelson, grandchildren; Kalcee Ward, Kreed Ward, Nicko Ward, brothers; Carter Rezin - Spouse Rick Olds, Doug (Deb) Rezin, sister Elizabeth (Robert) Sawyer and is further survived by 3 nieces and 4 nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Mary Rezin and sister Katherine Rezin. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary