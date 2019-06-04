Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Rezin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Rezin


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Rezin Obituary
Patricia Rezin

Wisconsin Rapids - Patricia Rezin age 65, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died May 18, 2019 in Tennessee with her family by her side.

Memorial Services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, June 7, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Father Joe Dunlap will officiate, burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home on Friday from 9:30 - 11:00 AM.

Patricia was born May 15, 1954 in Wisconsin Rapids to the late Daniel and Mary Rezin. She enjoyed camping with her family and spending time with her grandchildren, she had a passion and love for gardening. Patricia had a love for teaching, she touched and helped so many kids. She even tutored after school to continue her work. Patricia was a member of Plumeria Club.

Patricia is survived by her children; Nichole (Nicolas) Ward, Carter Samuelson, Forrester Samuelson, grandchildren; Kalcee Ward, Kreed Ward, Nicko Ward, brothers; Carter Rezin - Spouse Rick Olds, Doug (Deb) Rezin, sister Elizabeth (Robert) Sawyer and is further survived by 3 nieces and 4 nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Mary Rezin and sister Katherine Rezin.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now