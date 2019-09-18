|
Patrick Foley
Marathon - Patrick Foley, age 66, of Marathon City, died Sunday September 15, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday September 21, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Nekoosa. Pat's brother in law Pastor Andrew Pazurek will officiate. Following the service there will be a procession to Green Hill Cemetery with some of Pat's motorcycle friends leading the way. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Pat was born December 13, 1952 in Wisconsin Rapids to Charles and Anita (Rowlee) Foley. He married Cathy Anderegg on October 17, 1972 in Nekoosa.
Pat was formerly employed by the Physical Therapy Department at Riverview Hospital and Riverview Manor and ran his own trucking business. Following his graduation from Christian Outreach School of Ministry he was Executive Director for the Mid Wisconsin Youth for Christ and was pastor at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Nekoosa. In his semiretirement years he was owner operator for GH Miller Trucking and Sparhawk Trucking.
Pat was a man with a heart for Jesus, humble, kind and nonjudgmental; He loved his Lord and his family. He enjoyed watching his family grow and going to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally for 15 years. Pat loved the beauty of the Black Hills and lived in awe of God's handiwork. For anyone who needed anything, Pat was there for them.
He loved sitting around the campfire next to the lake enjoying the laughter of family and friends (and his siblings playing stump fiddle and washboards). He loved deer season with his son, grandson Brock and his father in law. He loved the sharing of the Word of God and seeing the power of the word changing peoples' lives for eternity.
The world lost a great man and heaven gained the voice that cancer took here on earth - the voice that God has now restored for all time. We will hear that voice again when we have our own reunion in heaven.
Pat is survived by his wife of nearly 47 years Cathy Foley; two children Kelly (Josh) Hamburg of Wonewoc and Sean (Jessica) Foley of Wisconsin Rapids; nine grandchildren Hunter and Bradley Sipla, Alayna and Addilynn Asp, Kadence Hamburg, and Alexandra, Brock, Kendall and Chase Foley; and by his siblings Charles Foley, Daniel Foley, Janet (Dave) Arendt, Timothy (Stefanie) Foley, Michael (Marcy) Foley and Mary (Ricky) Van Ert.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in laws Clarence and Dolores Anderegg; sister in law Linda Foley and brother in law Kenneth Schmidt.
The Foley family would like to thank the wonderful care team at Wausau Aspirus Oncology. There are no words to adequately express how your love and compassion blessed Pat and our entire family. He loved you and thought of you as family. It was so comforting to him that it was you caring for him as his earthly journey ended and he went to his forever home in heaven.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019