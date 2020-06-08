Patrick George Musch
Appleton - Patrick George Musch, 35, Appleton, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with his Heavenly Father, May 16, 2020, after a courageous fight with kidney cancer.
Patrick was born June 28,1984.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Lindsey, children, Aubryn and Liam of Appleton; brother, Christopher, Appleton; brother Michael (Ashley), children Olivia and Finlen, Rochester, MN.; father, Tim, Lacrosse; mother, Vicki Travis, Wisconsin Rapids. Other survivors include his mother-in-law, Cheryl Wright, Medford and father-in-law, Leo Wright, Medford; brother-in law Logan (Caroline) and their daughter, Elise, Eau Claire and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Donations may be made to "Help the Musch family" at GoFundMe.com.A "Celebration of Life" will be held on June 27,2020, in Medford.
Pat is in God's arms now, but forever in our hearts.
We love you, Pat, and we miss you.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.