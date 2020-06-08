Patrick George Musch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick George Musch

Appleton - Patrick George Musch, 35, Appleton, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with his Heavenly Father, May 16, 2020, after a courageous fight with kidney cancer.

Patrick was born June 28,1984.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Lindsey, children, Aubryn and Liam of Appleton; brother, Christopher, Appleton; brother Michael (Ashley), children Olivia and Finlen, Rochester, MN.; father, Tim, Lacrosse; mother, Vicki Travis, Wisconsin Rapids. Other survivors include his mother-in-law, Cheryl Wright, Medford and father-in-law, Leo Wright, Medford; brother-in law Logan (Caroline) and their daughter, Elise, Eau Claire and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Donations may be made to "Help the Musch family" at GoFundMe.com.A "Celebration of Life" will be held on June 27,2020, in Medford.

Pat is in God's arms now, but forever in our hearts.

We love you, Pat, and we miss you.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved