Patrick S. Parmeter



Wisconsin Rapids - Patrick S. Parmeter, age 71, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the William S. Middleton Veterans Memorial Hospital in Madison.



Services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Burial will follow at Pioneer Cemetery in the Town of Saratoga with military honors rendered by Joseph J. White American Legion Post 442. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held at the Herman-Taylor Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services on Saturday.



Patrick was born May 26, 1947 in Wisconsin Rapids to Herbert and Ila (Olia) Parmeter. He married Judith Kester on December 6, 1975 at the Saratoga Moravian Church. They were blessed with 43 years of marriage.



Patrick served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1970. He was a Life Member of the Buckley-Baldwin Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2534 and a member and chaplain of Joseph J. White American Legion Post 442.



He was employed as a warehouse supervisor for PepsiCo until his retirement.



Patrick was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish; including bass fishing with his friend Jerry Nichols at Nepco Lake and turkey hunting with his friend Jim Duchow. He was very active attendee and fan at his grandchildren's various sporting events and activities they were involved in. He enjoyed every holiday, but especially loved Christmas time and would begin decorating for the season every year in July. Patrick loved to ride his four-wheeler around Kesterville, feeding his birds, and he cherished his cats Whitey and Cuddles and his son's dog Dexter. He was very patriotic; a proud Vietnam Vet that held the utmost respect for his country and his American flag. He was a great man with a good sense of humor. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.



Patrick is survived by his wife, Judy; son: Justin Parmeter - Wisconsin Rapids; daughters: Laurie Tenpas - Nekoosa, Landa (Steven) Carroll - Minnesota, Linda Sanger - Wisconsin Rapids; five grandchildren: Nickolas, Benjamin, Lucas, Travis and Presten; three sisters: Karen (Victor) Romanski, twin sister Pam Parmeter Larson, and Jill (Keith) Witt; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents Walter and Clara Parmeter and Oscar and Jessie Klumb.



The family extends its gratitude to the staff of UW Hospital Madison and Wm. S. Middleton Veterans Memorial Hospital for their exceptional care.



In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to a memorial which will be established at a later date. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary