Services
Good Samaritan Funeral Home
3362 N Hwy 16
Denver, NC 28037
(704) 483-2124
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Denver Baptist Church
Patsy Ann Stelzer


1946 - 2019
Patsy Ann Stelzer Obituary
Patsy Ann Stelzer

Denver, NC - Patsy (Patty) Stelzer, 72, died after Kidney failure on April 21, 2019. She was born September 11, 1946 in Limestone, Tenn., to the late Cecil & Ann Chatman.

Patsy was an Executive Assistant and also worked for Eckerd's Drug Store. She was a talented decorative artist and loved painting.

Besides her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her brother Ken, sister Peggy and her grandson Lucas Stelzer Gilbert.

Patsy is survived by her husband Michael; daughter Jessica Stelzer Menegay and husband Paul of Iron Station NC; Grandchildren Paulie, Dylan and Cassidy Grace Menegay; her brother William Chatman and Jeanne of Port Richie Fla.

Services will be held at Denver Baptist Church on Saturday, April 27th at 2: 00 PM; Arrangements are being handled by Good Samaritan Funeral Home Denver, NC 28037. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the missions of Denver Baptist Church: PO Box 383, Denver, NC 28037
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019
