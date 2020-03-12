|
Paul C. Roberts
Wisconsin Rapids - Paul C. Roberts, age 80, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
A celebration of Paul's life will take place at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Full military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 2534 . Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Paul was born April 25, 1939 in Utica, NY to Benjamin and Carolyn (Williams) Roberts. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy, retiring after 20 years. After his military career, Paul worked for Consolidated Papers, Inc. for 36 years, until his retirement.
Paul loved working on old cars and attending car shows with family and friends. He enjoyed spending time with his good friend, Doug. Paul liked to travel and relax at the cabin in Wisconsin Dells. He is loved and will be deeply missed.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann; his children: Lisa (Paul) Kelley, Paula (David Marsh) Roberts, Terry Adams, Timothy Adams, Ty (Raquel) Adams, and Randy Adams; his grandchildren: Heather Fink, Trisha Fink, Shawn Adams, Korey Adams, Cristy (Jared) Ryan, Jessie Adams, Casey Adams, Ashley (Dan) Brandl, Cole Adams, Lily Miskowski, Caleb Miskowski, Stephanie (Mark) Sabatke, Britany (Matt) Kelley, and Amanda (Dustin) Bruski; and his great-grandchildren: Devon Blumm, Kenneth Blumm, Alexis Simpson, Delilah Amelia, Cordeliah Amelia, Vincent Amelia, Paul Sabatke, Riley Sabatke, Savannah Kelley, Braxton Bruski, Zoey Kelley, Clark Kelley, Maddox Bruski, Avery Brandl, Thea Brandl, and Maci Brandl. He is further survived by his siblings, Priscilla Benner and Benjamin (Robyn) Roberts; and his sister-in-law, Patricia Milkey. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Jane Roberts; his siblings: Louise, Cynthia, Darlene, Alice, Carolann, and Dale; he is further preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Marian Allen.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020