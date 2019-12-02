|
Paul W. Heineck
Wisconsin Rapids - Paul W. Heineck, age 57, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen will officiate. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 9:00 A.M. on Thursday at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Heineck Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Paul was born January 14, 1962 in Wisconsin Rapids to Wilbert "Wilb" and Betty (Weslaski) Heineck. He graduated from Lincoln High School. On July 30, 1994, he married the love of his life, Tari Clouse, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. They were blessed with 25 years of wonderful memories. Paul enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his children and special 4-legged best friend, Dutchess. Paul enjoyed his job and especially his co-workers at Produce Processors.
Paul is survived by his wife, Tari; his children, Steven Heineck and Erin Heineck; his father, Wilb Heineck; his brothers, Rick Heineck and John Heineck; his nieces and nephews: Abbey Tomczyk, Felicity Clouse, Matthew Tomczyk, Evan Clouse, Ernest Fosu-Boadu, and Jonathan Heineck; he is futher survived by his dog, Dutches, and his cats: Xena, Pickels, and Yeli. He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Heineck; his sister, Debbie Heineck; and his maternal and paternal grandparents. Paul is loved and will be deeply missed.
The family would like to send a special expression of thankfulness to the staffs at the UW Aspirus Cancer Center, Aspirus Hospice, the employees at Pick n' Save pharmacy, and to Deacon Jim Johnston for all of their extraordinary love and support shown to Paul and the family during this difficult time.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019