Paula K. Nowicki



Wisconsin Rapids - Paula K. Nowicki, age 50, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Monday, February 25, 2019 at her home with her family at her side, after a courageous, hard fought battle with cancer.



Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Dave Bruener will officiate, burial will take place in St. Casimir's Parish Cemetery in Stevens Point, WI. Visitation will be held at Church on Friday from 9:30 - 11:00 AM.



Paula was born February 21, 1969 in Burlington, WI to Bruce and Winnifred (Ramsdell) Peterson. She married Phil Nowicki on September 16, 2000 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Paula was employed as a Travel Agent at TLC in Wisconsin Rapids for many years up until her illness.



Paula enjoyed traveling and trips to the Caribbean and Las Vegas with her family. She had a true passion for hockey and dance, going to sporting events, was an avid bird watcher and loved all animals, especially her cats Kincaid and Bella. Her true joy in life was both of her children Nick and Jacci. She was so very proud of them. Paula enjoyed going to and supporting them at their hockey and dance events. She enjoyed watching her children mature into the wonderful people that they are becoming. She enjoyed spending time with all her family and friends.



Paula is survived by her husband Phil and children at home Nick and Jacci Nowicki, parents Bruce and Winnifred Peterson of Wisconsin Rapids, brother Pete (Jill) Peterson of McHenry, IL, In-Laws Casey and Jean, many brother and sister-in-law's, many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, Dean (Diane) Peterson, Gus Peterson, Vivian Peterson, Carol Peterson, Rosemary (Clayton) Gunn, Mary (Dan) Zimmer, Mike (Sandy) Ramsdell, and is further survived by many cousins and special friends.



She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial for her children will be established at a later date.



The family would like to thank Dr. Ron Kirshling and the staff of UW Cancer at Riverview Hospital and Accension Ministry Home Hospice for the excellent care given to Paula. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary