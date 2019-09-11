|
|
Pearl DeRuiter
Vesper - Pearl DeRuiter, age 93, of Vesper, WI, one day before her 94th birthday, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Vance Elzinga will officiate. Burial will take place at Faith Reformed Cemetery in Vesper. Visitation will take place from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the funeral home.
Pearl was born on September 5, 1925 in Cicero, IL to Albert and Nellie (Niemeyer) Schoonveld. She married Joseph A. DeRuiter, Sr. in Western Springs, IL on September 14, 1949. They were married 60 years before his passing.
She started her career at the First National Bank of Chicago, and then she went on to be an office worker, a bus driver, and after her family moved to WI in the 1970's, she began her career at the Daily Tribune in Wisconsin Rapids where she retired. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved music and belonged to many choirs including the Women's Sextet and Oritorial Society Chorus in Downer's Grove, IL. Pearl not only loved to sing, but also loved to listen to music in her home and wherever she went. She played the piano and the accordian. She was a voracious reader and was always surrounded by good books.
Pearl is survived by her three sons: Joseph Jr. (Cheryl) DeRuiter of Vesper; Aldred (Linda) DeRuiter of Darien,IL; and David DeRuiter of Vesper; her 9 grandchildren: Alex (Charlie) DeRuiter, Elisabeth (Lucas) McBee, Katrina DeRuiter, Heather DeRuiter, Bret Stublaski, Brandon (Julia) Stublaski, Rebekah (Keegan) DeRuiter, Joseph III (Lesley) DeRuiter, and Jenny (Mathew) Elmhorst; she is further survived by 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Pearl is preceded in death by her daughter, Christine; her two brothers and 5 sisters.
The family would like to thank Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids and their staff for all of the kindness and care given to Pearl during this time.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019