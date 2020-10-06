1/1
Peggy Jean Henriksen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Jean Henriksen

Arkdale - Peggy Jean Henriksen, age 75, of Wisconsin Rapids (formerly of Arkdale), Wisconsin died Sunday, October 04, 2020 at Arbor View Court in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Niebull Cemetery. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Peggy was born August 18, 1945 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Claude and Florence (Johnson) Droste. She grew up in Big Flats. Peggy worked at Metal-Fab, Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church, and the Adams-Friendship School District. She married Kenneth Koehn - this marriage was blessed with two sons before ending in divorce. Peggy later married Raymond "Sonny" Henriksen.

Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, gardening, cross-stitch, and baking. Peggy was a member of Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents: Claude and Florence; husband, Raymond "Sonny"; brothers: Carl, Leo, and Robert. Survivors include her sons: Aaron (Celina) Koehn of Ripon, Wisconsin and Adam Koehn of Arkdale, Wisconsin; sister, Gloria Herr of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren: Austin Koehn, Evan Koehn, and Brayden Koehn. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved