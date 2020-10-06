Peggy Jean Henriksen
Arkdale - Peggy Jean Henriksen, age 75, of Wisconsin Rapids (formerly of Arkdale), Wisconsin died Sunday, October 04, 2020 at Arbor View Court in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Niebull Cemetery. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Peggy was born August 18, 1945 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Claude and Florence (Johnson) Droste. She grew up in Big Flats. Peggy worked at Metal-Fab, Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church, and the Adams-Friendship School District. She married Kenneth Koehn - this marriage was blessed with two sons before ending in divorce. Peggy later married Raymond "Sonny" Henriksen.
Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, gardening, cross-stitch, and baking. Peggy was a member of Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents: Claude and Florence; husband, Raymond "Sonny"; brothers: Carl, Leo, and Robert. Survivors include her sons: Aaron (Celina) Koehn of Ripon, Wisconsin and Adam Koehn of Arkdale, Wisconsin; sister, Gloria Herr of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren: Austin Koehn, Evan Koehn, and Brayden Koehn. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com
