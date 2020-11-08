Peggy June Maier
Wisconsin Rapids - Peggy June Maier, 87 of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020, with her loving family at her side. She was born on April 16, 1933 to William and Patricia (Clark) Tessmer in Junction City. She graduated from P. J. Jacob's High School, Stevens Point, WI in 1951. She married Conlin Maier on October 11, 1952 in Junction City.
She is survived by her loving husband "Connie" Conlin Maier, son Tom Maier, Rome, three daughters; Debra Maier, Amherst Junction, Patrice Maier, Wis. Rapids, Beth (Jeffrey) Frank, Wis. Rapids, granddaughter Sierra Frank, Wis. Rapids, grandson Brandon Frank, Wis. Rapids, brothers; Bill (Louise) Tessmer, Junction City, James (Kathleen) Tessmer, DuBay, sisters, Nancy (Ken) Tippery, Harmony Grove, Sharon (Gerald) Studinski, Custer, and brother-in-laws Nathan Bruce, Milton, WI, David Bishop, Hendersonville, NC, Bill (Marge) Maier, Geneva, IL, and Ed (Mickie) Maier, Wis. Rapids, WI, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Peggy was preceded in death by her sister Rosemary Bruce, Milton, WI., and sister Judith Bishop, Hendersonville, NC., and brother-in-law Ted Maier, Wis. Rapids.
Peggy was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, and will be deeply missed by all. She was a faithful member and servant to her church, going to Gulf Port, Mississippi to help with hurricane Katrina relief efforts. One of her greatest passions in her life was being a nurse's aid and providing Hospice care and in-home health care to families. Peggy and Connie enjoyed many travels together including camping with family and friends and vacations to Yellowstone National Park, Branson Missouri, and fishing trips to Canada. Peggy loved gardening, star-gazing, dancing to Polka music, and reading and always had a book with her. She was an excellent cook and always had a baked good in the oven.
Services will be held at the Wisconsin Rapids Moravian Church 310 1st Ave., S., Wisconsin Rapids on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by a noon service officiated by Rev. Beth Rohn-Habhegger with burial to follow at Restlawn Cemetery. The service will also be live via zoom by logging into the following address. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85063605699?pwd=UzFEVjBwaEhFMGFLSlJRSWw4THAzQT09
The family would like to thank the staff at Arborwood Lodge for their loving care for Peggy. All of you have become our family. Additional thanks to Heartland Hospice and John. J. Buettgen Funeral Home for your care and support during this time.
COVID19 Guidelines will be observed along with social distancing.
"We love you a bushel and a peck"